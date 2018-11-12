Purchase & Vote for the Williams Family

FTNADOPTS: Williams Family from Joey Williams on Vimeo.

Thanks for supporting our #adoptwithFTN campaign! Your t-shirt purchase will count as vote for this family, and the family with the most votes will receive the 100% of the retail cost of each shirt sold as part of this campaign to help fund their adoption. Voting will end on November 20, and the winning family will be announced on November 21.

Shirts will begin shipping the first week of December.



Please keep in mind that whether or not the family you're voting for is chosen to receive the proceeds from the shirts sold, all proceeds from the shirts sold as a part of this campaign are going to help bring a child to his or her forever home, and because of this, no refunds will be issued once the winning family is announced.

These t-shirts are Anvil brand and are 50/50 cotton/polyester. They are pre-shrunk and run true to size.

THANK YOU for your order and for supporting adoption!